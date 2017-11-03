Longview woman indicted for attempting to take weapon from peace officer

A Longview woman has been indicted for attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.

Erica Monique Stoker, 33, was arrested on Oct. 3 on a felony warrant for theft. She was arrested at 2107 E. Marshall Ave.

The arresting officer knew Stoker was wanted and attempted to take her into custody. They say she became resistant and began pulling away from the officer trying to get back into an open room, and she grabbed his hand to try to break his grip.

Next, they said that the officer continued to try to gain control of Stoker, and as he did, she grabbed his Taser, which was holstered in his belt, attempting to remove it. The officer then reacted by taking Stoker to the ground, police say, where he was able to handcuff her.

Stoker was taken to the Gregg County Jail. She was released on Oct. 12 after posting bond.

