BMW issues statement to dealers on safety recall

BMW says all affected owners will receive an initial letter in December in the mail advising them of the recall.

Bmw is recalling more than 1.4 million vehicles in North America because the vehicles may catch fire.

Two recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration affect versions of the 3 series, 5 series, X5, X3 and Z3.

The statement goes on to say that due to a large vehicle population, sufficient parts may not be immediately available to repair all vehicles. Affected owners will then receive a second letter on a rolling basis as parts become available.