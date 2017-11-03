Burn ban lifted in Anderson County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Burn ban lifted in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Anderson County has now lifted their burn ban as well as the City of Palestine.

The ban was issued on Oct. 25.

The burn ban was lifted Thurs. Nov. 2. and residents were again permitted to do outdoor burning.

