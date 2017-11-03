No fire damage, nobody displaced after report of structure fire

The Tyler Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon.

When fire crews arrived to the scene, in the 11 hundred block of Buckley Ave., they discovered the residents of a home had left something in the oven unattended.

The home filled with smoke, however, there was never a fire or any damage done to the property.

There are no injuries. Fire crews used a fan to blow smoke out of the house and the scene was clear in a matter of minutes.

