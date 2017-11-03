No fire damage, nobody displaced after report of structure fire

A Longview man has been indicted for assault against a peace officer.More >>
A Longview man has been indicted for assault against a peace officer.More >>
A Longview woman has been indicted for attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.More >>
A Longview woman has been indicted for attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.More >>
BMW says all affected owners will receive an initial letter in December in the mail advising them of the recall.More >>
BMW says all affected owners will receive an initial letter in December in the mail advising them of the recall.More >>
Anderson County has now lifted their burn ban as well as the City of Palestine.More >>
Anderson County has now lifted their burn ban as well as the City of Palestine.More >>
The Tyler Fire Department is en route to a report of a structure fire.More >>
The Tyler Fire Department is en route to a report of a structure fire.More >>