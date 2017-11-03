No fire damage, nobody displaced after report of structure fire - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

No fire damage, nobody displaced after report of structure fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The Tyler Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon.

When fire crews arrived to the scene, in the 11 hundred block of Buckley Ave., they discovered the residents of a home had left something in the oven unattended. 

The home filled with smoke, however, there was never a fire or any damage done to the property.

There are no injuries. Fire crews used a fan to blow smoke out of the house and the scene was clear in a matter of minutes.

