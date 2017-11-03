Victim identified in Longview murder, ninth homicide of year

The victim of a murder Wednesday night in Longview has been identified.

Sandy Leon Brown, 26, of Longview is the ninth person killed this year in Longview as a result of intentional violence, according to Longview police.

The police department received a phone call of a shooting in the 2200 block of Thirteenth St. on Nov. 1, at 11:56 p.m.

When officers arrived they located one black male with a fatal gunshot wound under the carport at the residence.

There was also another male at the location with a gunshot wound that was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are still looking for witnesses that might have been at the location or have information that might help in solving this case.Anyone with information can contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1198 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

