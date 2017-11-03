Turkey-cranberry melt by La Madeleine Tyler

Jereme Nelson with La Madeleine Bakery and Cafe in Tyler shares with us the perfect holiday sandwich recipe; don't wait until after Thanksgiving to make one, because it's too good to wait!

Turkey Cranberry Melt

-Place 1/2 cup of cranberry stuffing on top of 4 oz of sliced turkey and heat at 525 degrees for 2 1/2 minutes

-Place 2 slices of provolone cheese on top of cranberry stuffing and heat at 525 degrees for 2 1/2 minutes

-Cut cranberry ciabatta roll in half and open

-Spread 1 tablespoon of jellied cranberry sauce on bottom half of the roll

-spread mayonnaise on top half of roll

-place heated turkey, stuffing, and provolone on top of the bottom half of roll

-place top on sandwich

-cut in half diagonally and serve