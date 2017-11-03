Red Zone Friday night football forecast

A few showers possible this evening. Warm and Humid.
Here is your RED ZONE, High School Football Forecast. Partly to mostly cloudy sky with a 20% chance of a few showers. Just have those umbrellas handy, just in case. Warm and humid, compared to last Friday night for sure. Fairly light wind out of the S-SW at 5-10 mph
