Suspect arrested for threatening man with knife, victim also arrested

A Tyler man was arrested Thursday night after he reportedly threatened a man with a knife.

Quincy Butler, 44, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged attack happened in the 700 block of Kennedy Ave in Tyler around 8 p.m. Tyler police responded to the call of a dispute.

Ronnie Hill, 58, was reportedly sitting on the steps of his apartment when Butler yelled obscenities at him, ran home, grabbed a butcher knife, came back and attacked him with the knife.

Butler claimed Hill hit him first with a stick and he was defending himself. A witness told police she heard Butler tell Hill he was going to kill him and that Butler attacked Hill.

Hill received minor injuries in the attack. He was arrested by police for public intoxication. He was taken to the Smith County Jail and posted $500 bond today.

Butler was charged and booked into the Smith County Jail where he remains on a $40,000 bond.

