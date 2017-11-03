Cash for Candy: Halloween candy buyback programs in East Texas

The victim of a murder Wednesday night in Longview has been identified. Sandy Leon Brown, 26, of Longview is the ninth person killed this year in Longview as a result of intentional violence, according to Longview police.More >>
A man accused of killing six people at an East Texas campsite pleaded ignorance about two of the victims' deaths on a recorded interview that was aired during the third day of his capital murder trial.More >>
A few showers possible this evening. Warm and Humid.More >>
A Tyler man was arrested Thursday night after he reportedly threatened a man with a knife.More >>
Emergency calls released by Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse on Friday reveal a distraught man who was awakened in the middle of the night by his wife saying she shot her daughters.More >>
