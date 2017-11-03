Cash for Candy: Halloween candy buyback programs in East Texas

If your child took home quite the haul from Halloween night, you may be looking for a way to avoid letting them eat their candy stash.



Or, you could turn that cache into cash (see what we did there?). One possible solution is to check out the Halloween Candy Buyback program. Dentist offices who participate in the program offer up to $1 per pound of candy.



This year, more than 2,500 dentists and orthodontists have signed up to participate nationwide. By comparison, about 300 dentists participated in 2007, the first year the program expanded nationally.



