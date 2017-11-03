Henderson County man accused of dumping tires, charged with felony

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Gun Barrel City man accused of dumping more 1,000 pounds of tires.

Ryan Liam Buford, 19, is charged with illegal dumping.

According to an arrest affidavit, the fire marshal met with a county commissioner on Oct. 24, about an illegal dump on Couty Road 1220 and County Road 1403 in Malakoff. A county employee told the commissioner they were at the site and were trying to remove tires which were blocking the road when Buford and two other men pulled up with a 16-foot flatbed trailer filled with used tires.

The employees said they questioned the men and that the men said they were using GPS and it sent them there by mistake while they were on the way to Cherokee Shores Subdivision and they said they did not dump any tires on any public roadway.

A further investigation revealed Buford was paid to haul away the tires, but not to dump them illegally. The other three men were cleared of any wrongdoing, according to the affidavit.

The fire marshal obtained a warrant for Buford’s arrest on Nov. 1. He was arrested a day later and posted a $10,000 bond.

