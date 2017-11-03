Police find card skimmers at Tyler convenience store

Emergency calls released by Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse on Friday reveal a distraught man who was awakened in the middle of the night by his wife saying she shot her daughters.More >>
The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Gun Barrel City man accused of dumping more 1,000 pounds of tires.More >>
Tyler police are investigating after card skimmers were found at a convenience store in the city.More >>
Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Eustace man wanted on sexual crime charge out of Mississippi.More >>
