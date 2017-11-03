Police find card skimmers at Tyler convenience store

Tyler police are investigating after card skimmers were found at a convenience store in the city.

According to Tyler police, the skimmers were located at the gas station on the 1300 block of Lake Place Road, off of Old Jacksonville Highway. Police records show a call at about 12:30 p.m. in regards to suspicious property conditions.

Skimmers are illegal devices used to retrieve credit/debit card information from individuals who use the gas pumps. The information is then used by thieves to make fraudulent purchases.

Details are limited at this time, but we will continue to update as more information is released.

