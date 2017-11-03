Henderson County man accused of running from Mississippi sex crime charge

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Eustace man wanted on sexual crime charge out of Mississippi.

In addition to his outstanding Mississippi warrant, Roy Steven Roberts, 61, is charged with fugitive from justice.

According to an arrest affidavit signed on Oct. 31 by Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel, Roberts is wanted on a charge of fondling/sexual battery out of Tishomingo County.

KLTV has reached out to the Tishimongo County Sheriff’s Office for information on the Mississippi charge.

