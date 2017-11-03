Harrison County burn ban lifted - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Harrison County burn ban lifted

HARRISON COUNTY (KLTV) -

A burn ban has been lifted for Harrison County, effective immediately.

As of today, the ban was lifted and residents are again permitted to do outdoor burning. 

