Henderson County Sheriff: Mother planned murder of two children

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the mother of the two children murdered Wednesday was planned weeks in advance.

Sarah Nicole Henderson, 29, of Mabank was arrested and charged with murder Thursday.

Henderson was arraigned Friday morning before Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Precinct Randy Daniel, who set bail at $2 million on one count of capital murder.

Henderson County Sherriff Botie Hillhouse said another capital murder charge is pending, and after the hearing, she remains in jail under suicide watch.

According to Hillhouse During an interview with Investigators, Henderson confessed to shooting her children.

“Over the last 24 hours, the investigation shows that she planned these murders for at least the last two weeks,” Hillhouse said. “It appears she also intended to kill her husband, but the entire crime did not go as planned.”

The Sheriff released three 911 calls regarding the case – one from Emergency Management Services (EMS) from the husband requesting assistance and a second call canceling that request. The third call is the husband reporting the murders.

The female victims, both Sarah Henderson’s daughters, Kaylee Danielle, 7 and Kenlie, 5, were taken to American Forensics for forensic examination.

At 11:29 p.m. Wednesday, local EMS personnel contacted the Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance regarding a female at a residence outside of Payne Springs in the County.

Although the caller made a second call to EMS requesting the cancellation of the service Sheriff Deputies went to the residence, arriving at 11:45 p.m.

Hillhouse said a male and female at the residence told the Deputies they were fine and no one needed assistance.

Almost three hours later, at 2:24 a.m. Thursday, the same man called 911 (see attached 911 tape) to report his wife had shot her children at the residence.

Hillhouse said the children were deceased at the scene. The Texas Rangers, Child Protective Services and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

The Sheriff's office also released the arrest affidavit.

Hillhouse also confirmed that Henderson has a third child who is safe and does not live in the home.

Mabank ISD released a statement on Thursday. It reads in part, "Today our hearts are breaking as this morning we received news that two Southside students were killed in their home. Counselors are at Southside today to provide comfort for our students and employees. "

