Overton man arrested for exposing himself on trail at park

An Overton man was taken into custody, Thursday, after police say he exposed himself to individuals walking on a trail at a Tyler park.

James Murrie McCoy Jr., 55, was arrested after officers were dispatched to 410 W. Cumberland Road.  McCoy was allegedly exposing himself to individuals walking on a trail at Faulkner Park. 

McCoy had previously been warned away from all city parks.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

