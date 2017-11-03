Overton man arrested for exposing himself on trail at park

An Overton man was taken into custody, Thursday, after police say he exposed himself to individuals walking on a trail at a Tyler park.

James Murrie McCoy Jr., 55, was arrested after officers were dispatched to 410 W. Cumberland Road. McCoy was allegedly exposing himself to individuals walking on a trail at Faulkner Park.

McCoy had previously been warned away from all city parks.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

