Ruling allows Cowboy's Ezekiel Elliott to play this Sunday

According to the NFL Players Association, a federal court has granted Dallas Cowboy's running back Ezekiel Elliot to play in this Sunday's game.

The stay request approved by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals only remains in place through Sunday. Friday's decision only guarantees Elliott will play this week.

Elliot will be suspended again heading into week 10, according to the NFL.

Elliott was suspended in August after an investigation into domestic violence allegations made against him by his former girlfriend. After the investigation wrapped in August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott, saying he violated the league’s conduct policy.

