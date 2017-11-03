UPDATE: Victim identified after crash on Rusk County highway

One person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Rusk County.

According to officials with DPS, the wreck is on Farm-to-Market 2011 near County Road 2116 near Lake Cherokee.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, the driver of a 2011 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on FM-2011 when the driver lost control on the wet roadway after passing another vehicle. The vehicle went off the roadway, to the north, and struck a tree.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital. A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Miller. Her body was taken to Crawford Crim Funeral Home.

Jamie Marie Ramirez, 31, of Tatum was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Crawford Crim Funeral home in Henderson.

A male juvenile inside the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

