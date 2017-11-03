One dead, two taken to hospital after crash on Rusk County highway

A burn ban has been lifted for Harrison County, effective immediately.More >>
A burn ban has been lifted for Harrison County, effective immediately.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
An Overton man was taken into custody, Thursday, after police say he exposed himself to individuals walking on a trail at a Tyler park.More >>
An Overton man was taken into custody, Thursday, after police say he exposed himself to individuals walking on a trail at a Tyler park.More >>
Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a crash in Rusk County.More >>
Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a crash in Rusk County.More >>