East Texas roadwork for the week of Nov. 6

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of Nov. 6, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

In Smith County, motorists can expect daily lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at Toll 49 for the next couple of weeks as the contractor for the Lindale Relief Route conducts work to install deck panels and overhangs of the Toll 49 Mainlane Bridge. Work will progress from south to north through about November 17th. The contractor will be closing lanes starting with the eastbound outside lane. Another closure is planned for November 9 from 2-5 a.m. to place concrete for the bridge deck at FM 16. Traffic will be stopped in both directions. Local law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control. No lane closures are allowed after noon on Friday’s.

A traffic switched will soon be conducted on the US 175 Phase II project from Larue to Poynor to change traffic from a two-lane configuration to a four-lane divided traffic pattern. The contractor is currently conducting hot mix operations in the westbound travel lanes with seal coat expected to begin on November 8. Westbound traffic is expected to be moved to the new westbound lanes on November 15. Eastbound traffic will remain in the current traffic pattern. The speed limit will be set at 60 mph with construction continuing on both ends of the project. Additional information is available in the Henderson County section of this release.

Big changes are ahead for the US 79 Expansion Project in Palestine as work continues on the FM 645 Bridge. The change is expected to occur by the end of the week and will mean changes in traffic pattern for local traffic as well as employees at the prison and Walmart. Additional information is forthcoming on these changes.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to perform edge work on FM 19 south of Frankston. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

Ongoing work consists of applying permanent striping, placing driveways, and mow strips for Metal Beam Guard Fence. Expect lane closures. Motorists should be prepared for a major traffic switch the Week of November 13. The project is expanding a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

Work continues to widen the northbound lanes by adding shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph. Expect delays and multiple lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road 458 at Beaver Creek and County Road 2418 at Otter Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd., of Longview

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

County Road 2418 is closed for a bridge replacement project. The contractor is driving piles for abutments on the Otter Creek Bridge as well as trying steel and forming the abutments.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk maintenance crews plan to perform edge and base repairs on FM 2493. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at the various locations.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 mile south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is building a detour and installing culverts. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts to traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.

US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

Limits: From SH 204 to Mud Creek

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

Cost: $5.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Cleanup work is ongoing. Expect lane closures for the duration of the project when construction equipment is near the travel lanes. The speed limit is reduced along project limits.

FM 22 Safety Treatment Project

Limits: From 1.5 MI W of FM 768, E to SH 110

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Drainage work continues on this project to treat fixed objects for safety. Expect lane closures.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to complete hot mix overlay operations on FM 349 between US 259 and FM 2276 before moving to FM 2275 between FM 1845/Pine Tree Road and FM 3272/White Oak Road. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. Alternate routes encouraged.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Landscape Improvement Project

Limits: Loop 281 at SH 300/Gilmer Rd and Loop 281 at Fourth St.

Contractor: Central North Construction, LLC

Cost: $224,600

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2018

This project consists of landscaping improvements in Gladewater, Kilgore, Longview and White Oak. Work includes irrigation, planter beds, and installing various plants. The contractor will also work on existing beds on I-20 in Longview and on SH 42 in Kilgore. New landscaping beds will be installed in White Oak on US 80, in Gladewater on Loop 485, in Longview at SH 300 and Loop 281 as well as Fourth St. and Loop 281, and on SH 322 in Henderson. All work is in the right of way. No traffic delays are expected.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: US 259 at Hawkins Parkway; Loop 281 at Hollybrook Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $457,500

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Drainage work is ongoing at the Loop 281 - Hollybrook Drive intersection as work continues to add turn lanes on Loop 281. The inside lanes of the loop will be closed at Hollybrook Drive. The project consists of earthwork, base, asphaltic concrete pavement (ACP) surface, signing and pavement markings.

US 80 Widening in Gladewater

Limits: Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $3.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Storm sewer work continues on the south side of the roadway with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road. Work includes earthwork, base and surface work, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, safety improvements, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. Motorists can expect delays and lane closures during this work.

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

Work is ongoing to install storm sewer and cement treat base material. Traffic is reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

Limits: From McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

The contractor is working on punch list items. The project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road. It also includes applying a hot mix asphalt surface, curb and gutter as well as sidewalk.

SH 149 at Sabine River

• Limits: SH 322 to approximately one half mile north of the Sabine River Bridge

• Contractor: Gibson and Associates

• Cost: $3.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Contractor will be installing guardrail on I-20 near the Smith County line this week. The outside lane will be closed for eastbound and westbound traffic. Expect closures and delays. The project consists of constructing new guardrail and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to implement a mobile edging operation on various roadways around the county. Level up work is planned for FM 3441 from SH 31 to FM 59. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: FM 1615 South to 0.3 mile south of Coon Creek

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $ 4.95 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor is working to set driveway pipes and extend cross structures on this job. Daily lane closures can be expected with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Caution is advised as work continues to widen structures on the old roadway near Baxter and Larue. Anticipate construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway throughout the work day. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at Larue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

The eastern most access to FM 315 and downtown Poynor is closed until at least November 10. Motorists must use the western most access for FM 315 and Poynor. Meanwhile, hot mix operations continue on the westbound travel lanes with seal coat operations set to start on November 8. A traffic switch is tentatively set for November 15 to move westbound traffic to the new westbound travel lanes. Construction of the culvert headwalls is ongoing. A short stretch of CR 4401 is permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 is open with access from CR 4354/Camp Rd.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)

Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor is maintaining storm water control measures throughout the project limits. Earthwork operations are ongoing along with hot mix asphalt application from County road 301 to County Road 303. Lane closures are possible on this project that’s expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance continues overlay operations on FM 1251 from FM 3231 to the Panola County line. Expect one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

SH 43 Overlay Project

Limits: From US 79 (at the Star) to 9.9 miles toward Tatum at CR 2136

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

The contractor continues to work on punch list items. The project includes applying an asphalt overlay and new striping, base repairs, and installing new metal beam guard fence.

ADA Ramp Installations

Limits: In Overton - SH 135 from SH 323 to McKay St; FM 850 from Rusk St. to Neal St.

Limits: In Henderson - Business 64 /Marshall Ave. from Van Buren St. to Redbud St.; Business 79 /Main St. from College St. to Oak Street; FM 13 /West Main St. from Standish St. to Jackson St.

Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., of Minnesota

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Project work to install sidewalks and ramps on roadways in Henderson and Overton has been completed but work continues on punch list items. Work includes removing the existing and building new ramps, sidewalks, hand rails and curb and gutter.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance continues edge repairs on FM 1252. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. A second crew will perform base repairs in the parking area of Derrick Park on the eastbound side of I-20, then moving to the westbound side. Watch for flaggers directing traffic through the parking areas.

Smith County construction projects updates:

FM 850 Bridge Replacement Project (New Project)

Limits: FM 580 at Mud Creek just east of FM 21

Contractor: Stateline Construction

Cost: $1.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is currently removing the existing structure and will start work on embankment and drill shafts. The project will replace the existing bridge with a wider one.

SH 64E Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to 1.7 miles southeast of Spur 248

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.6 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Night time work will continue throughout the week. The project consists of making repairs to the curb and gutter across from Brookshire’s on SH 64 just east of Loop 323 and placing a new surface from the loop to Chapel Hill.

SH 64W Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From Loop 323 to 0.7 miles west of FM 724

• Contractor: IOC Company of Edinburg, TX

• Cost: $1.7 million

• Anticipated completion date: Fall 2017

Cleanup operations continue on this project from Loop 323 to just past Tyler Pounds Airport. Expect lane closures and possible delays.

SH 31E Widening Project Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Cleanup activities are being conducted. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.

SH 31E Overlay Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to FM 850

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Cleanup work is underway on this project where a Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface has been applied. Expect lane closures.

US 271 Mill and Inlay Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles south of Spur 147 at Oakwood St., south to SH 64/Fifth St. in Tyler

Contractor: Clark Construction of Texas, Inc. from San Antonio

Cost: $2.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

No work is planned for this night time project that consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping. When work resumes it will be conducted between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work on the north side of the roadway will continue and includes embankment and drainage structures. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 14 WB only

Contractor: Clark Construction

Cost: $2.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Paving operations are ongoing in the westbound lanes. This project is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and installing upgrades to the metal beam guard fence along this stretch of I-20.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues on US 69/Broadway and South Town Drive to remove the concrete curb and gutter and backfill the existing pavement. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control.

The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes, and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work will be conducted on US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.

Tyler State Park

• Limits: Inside Tyler State Park

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. of Buffalo

• Cost: $1.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

This project is occuring inside the park. Check the park website for public notifications.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to conduct edge repairs on SH 198 between Canton and FM 3227. Mill and inlay operations will be implemented on SH 19S. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project

Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Concrete pavement and driveway work continue on the Westbound Frontage Road. Box culvert extension work is also ongoing on the frontage road. The contractor will begin Phase 3 work, removing concrete pavement on the frontage road east of the I-20 Exit Ramp. The Westbound Frontage Road is closed at CR 4930. Motorists can expect minimal delays. Alternate routes are encouraged. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. Phase II started with demolishing the old service road.

I-20 Safety Work

Limits: From Kaufman County Line going east to SH 19, etc.

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor will continue removing and installing Metal Beam Guard Fence and concrete mow strip along the westbound outside lane going west from SH 19 toward the Kaufman County line. Expect lane closures and delays.

SH 243 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $6.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2018

Structure work continues on the north side of the road. Motorists can expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. This project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues to shape ditches and install hot mix asphalt concrete driveways and intersections on the section five miles south of I-20. Expect closures and delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic.

FM 1256 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is scheduled for the week on this project to widen the roadway.

FM 1861 Project

Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, of Buffalo, TX

Cost: $2.44 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is scheduled on this project.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: FM 17 south of Grand Saline, southward to FM 1255 northwest of Oakland

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.48 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Cross structure and driveway work continue on the project. This phase of work will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.

FM 1653 Rehab Project

Limits: SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc., of Nacogdoches

Cost: $3.97 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is conducting work on cross structures which will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to continue mill and inlay operations on US 80. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various Roads - Current work on FM 2869 from FM 2088 south 8.12 miles to FM 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2017 for FM 2869; February 2018 for all work

Driveway, shaping ditches, installing top soil, and cross-culvert pipe extension work is being conducted on FM 49. Minor delays are possible.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Large Sign Maintenance: Tuesday and Thursday through all three counties

- Tree Removal: Throughout the week in Gregg and Smith counties

- Herbicide Operations: Monday and Tuesday in Van Zandt County

- Lane Closures: Van Zandt County all week – between Mile Markers 523 and 530.