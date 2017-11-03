Friday's weather: Highs in the 80s with scattered showers and storms

East Texas begins this Friday with patchy fog across the area. The skies are mostly cloudy which kept temperatures pretty warm overnight. The fog is expected to dissipate after sunrise. Friday's highs are will reach the lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day. A cold front is right above East Texas. The front will not swing through the area, but the boundary will be close enough to ignite scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

Rain chances will be slim, but keep an umbrella close by, especially if you plan to attend any high school football games.

A southerly wind is in place. This will help to pull warm air into our region. There is a small rain chance Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy conditions will continue through the weekend.

The beginning of the next work week will bring the same for Monday. The switch up comes on Tuesday when a cold front moves through, and temperatures fall back into the 70s.

Temperatures drop even more Wednesday, and the projected high is at 67 degrees.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.