All Saints hoping to make history in playoff game on Friday night

A lot of teams across the region can clinch a playoff spot on Friday night. One East Texas program though is already playoff bound.



Playing as an independent within TAPPS this year, All Saints is set to take on Cathedral out of El Paso in Abilene on Friday in the semifinals.



At 4 and 4, the Trojans are in the playoffs for just the third time ever and first since 2011. And how about this, four seniors leading the way can make history

by helping all saints win its first ever post-season game.



