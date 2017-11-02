Arp's DeMarvion Overshown receives Under Armour All-American jersey

A lot of teams across the region can clinch a playoff spot on Friday night. One East Texas program though is already playoff bound. Playing as an independent within TAPPS this year, All Saints is set to take on Cathedral out of El Paso in Abilene on Friday in the semifinals.More >>
For the second straight day a star football player from the region has been honored. On Wednesday, Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram received his Under Armour All-American jersey and this afternoon, it was Arp safety DeMarvion Overshown's turn.
According to both ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice on Thursday.
