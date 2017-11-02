Arp's DeMarvion Overshown receives Under Armour All-American jersey

For the second straight day a star football player from the region has been honored. On Wednesday, Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram received his Under Armour All-American jersey and this afternoon, it was Arp safety DeMarvion Overshown's turn.

Oh yeah, both of these top 100 players in the nation are committed to Texas. Apart of the selection tour, Overshown received his official invitation

in a ceremony in the auditorium.



A four-star recruit and number two safety in the country, Overshown has already racked up over 100 tackles for the Tigers. The future Longhorn will get to show off his talents to the nation in Orlando on January 4th.



