East Texas county in shock after girls' deaths

People in Henderson county gathered to show respect for the 2 young girls deputies say were shot and killed by their mother. Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report on the vigil and what neighbors say about what happened.
Bad news for motorists whose cars were damaged by the tar that came off the road in Lufkin after Hurricane Harvey. The construction company's insurance is denying claims. Khyati Patel has a new report on where this leaves drivers in East Texas who are trying to figure out what to do next.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is ready to help you plan your weekend. He'll have a new forecast for you at 10.
Police say a passing motorist spotted a man’s body lying on the grassy shoulder of the 400 block of Gilmer Road around 7 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Police say a passing motorist spotted a man’s body lying on the grassy shoulder of the 400 block of Gilmer Road around 7 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A lot of teams across the region can clinch a playoff spot on Friday night. One East Texas program though is already playoff bound. Playing as an independent within TAPPS this year, All Saints is set to take on Cathedral out of El Paso in Abilene on Friday in the semifinals.More >>
A lot of teams across the region can clinch a playoff spot on Friday night. One East Texas program though is already playoff bound. Playing as an independent within TAPPS this year, All Saints is set to take on Cathedral out of El Paso in Abilene on Friday in the semifinals.More >>
For the second straight day a star football player from the region has been honored. On Wednesday, Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram received his Under Armour All-American jersey and this afternoon, it was Arp safety DeMarvion Overshown's turn.More >>
For the second straight day a star football player from the region has been honored. On Wednesday, Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram received his Under Armour All-American jersey and this afternoon, it was Arp safety DeMarvion Overshown's turn.More >>
Family of an East Texas man who was tasered by Smith County deputies five times during a Friday traffic stop says he is out of the hospital.He is in the Smith County Jail.More >>
Family of an East Texas man who was tasered by Smith County deputies five times during a Friday traffic stop says he is out of the hospital.He is in the Smith County Jail.More >>
William Hudson, 35, was in court for the second day of his trial on Thursday. He's accused of murdering members of two families who were spending the weekend camping in Tennessee Colony.More >>
William Hudson, 35, was in court for the second day of his trial on Thursday. He's accused of murdering members of two families who were spending the weekend camping in Tennessee Colony.More >>