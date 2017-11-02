Restaurant Reports: 2 eateries get top marks - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 2 eateries get top marks

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Two East Texas restaurants get top marks in the latest inspection period by health departments.

In Tyler,  

The Republic Icehouse Restaurant and Bar at 3807 University Boulevard.

No violations, no demerits.

And Bruno's Pizza at 15770 FM 2493.

No violations, no demerits.

