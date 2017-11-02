WWII-era bomber makes stop in East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

WWII-era bomber makes stop in East Texas

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
A fully loaded B-17 required 10 crew members. (Source: KLTV) A fully loaded B-17 required 10 crew members. (Source: KLTV)
This specific aircraft was built in 1945. (Source: KLTV) This specific aircraft was built in 1945. (Source: KLTV)
The aircraft had a range of 1,850 miles. (Source: KLTV) The aircraft had a range of 1,850 miles. (Source: KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

One of 12 flying Boeing B-17 bombers is on display at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Friday, November 3. It's name is the Aluminum Overcast, and KLTV got a preview of it Thursday.

