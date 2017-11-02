Neighbor of mom suspected of murder: 'She talked terrible to the kids'

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.

Crime scene tape surrounded a Mabank home Thursday afternoon, following tragic events that lead to the death of two young girls.

"You don't ever know who you're living across the street from,” says Jaylyne Palmer, a neighbor of the family. “So you would never think of something like this happening."

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says, early Thursday morning a man in the house called 911 to report that his wife Sarah Henderson had shot her two daughters, seven-year-old Kaylee Danielle and 5-year-old Kenlie. Both girls died at the scene.

Sarah Henderson was arrested at the scene for capital murder and transported to the Henderson County Jail.

However, this morning wasn't the sheriff office's first encounter with Henderson and her husband. Hillhouse says that on Wednesday night, EMS called the sheriff's office asking for help with a possible suicidal female.

"They spoke with both of them,” says Hillhouse. “Both of them said that everything was fine nothing was going on, no one was in any harm at all, and so the deputies cleared the scene."

Henderson confessed to the crime Thursday morning. Jaylyne Palmer, who lives across the street from the Henderson’s home, says she witnessed the mother mistreating her kids in the past.

“You could hear her all over the neighborhood yelling at the kids, you know, terrible language,” says Palmer. “I felt sorry for the kids because she talked really terrible to the kids. I didn’t think she did anything to them but, evidently I guess I was wrong.”

For Palmer, the leftover holiday décor, and a tricycle in the yard are silent reminders of two lives lost too soon.

“The little girls would come over and ride their little training wheel bikes,” says Palmer. “They were so sweet, darling little girls, it's just hard. We'll miss the little girls."

Sheriff Hillhouse says Henderson’s husband was questioned by law enforcement but was not taken into custody.

Hillhouse also confirmed that Henderson has a third child who is safe and does not live in the home.

