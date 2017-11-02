B-17 tour stop information

B-17 Tour Stop in Tyler:
Friday, November 3
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Location: Tyler Pounds (Old Terminal)
Daily Flight Schedule: 10:00-11:00-12:00-1:00
*** All passengers must check in at the B17 trailer one hour prior to the scheduled flight time.
For any questions on your assigned flight time please contact Membership Services at 1-800-359-6217.
Flight Pricing:
Pre-book - for EAA members $409, for non-members $449
Walk-up – for EAA members $435, for non-members $475
Ground Tours Available: 2-5 p.m. ($10/Individual, $20/Family)
EAA is offering historic flight experiences in its beautifully restored B-17G Flying Fortress “Aluminum Overcast.” One of only 13 Fortress's still flying, this aircraft is an icon of the Allied strategic bombing effort that helped turn the tide of battle in World War II. Unlike reading a history book, you can actually fly a mission back in time and feel the might of this magnificent machine, just as those brave young men did more than 60 years ago.
LINK: https://www.eaa.org/eaa/event/11-03-2017_Tyler_TX?id=F1850B2823D147CA9BF3DBE66EDD2CB9
