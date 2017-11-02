ESPN & NFL Network Report: Texans QB Deshaun Watson tears ACL in practice

According to both ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice on Thursday.



The 201712th overall pick suffered the injury on a non-contact play and is expected to have surgery, which will end his season. In six starts and seven games, Watson has thrown for 1,699 yards and an NFL best 19 touchdowns.



For his efforts in last Sunday's loss to Seattle where he threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns, Watson became the first rookie quarterback to ever win AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors.



