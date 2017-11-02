Burn ban lifted in Panola County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Burn ban lifted in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A burn ban has been lifted for Panola County, effective immediately. 

Thursday, residents were again permitted to do outdoor burning.

