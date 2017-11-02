DPS investigating fatal crash in Harrison County

A woman was killed in a wreck early this morning in Harrison County.

DPS says Colleen Mansfield, 51, of Diana was killed on SH-154, approximately 3 miles east of Harleton, around 7 a.m.

Mansfield was traveling east on SH-154 when her vehicle crossed over into the westbound lanes while going around a curve. Her vehicle struck a pickup that was traveling west on SH-154.

The driver of the pickup, Jason Wallace, 37, from Harleton was not injured in the crash.

Mansfield was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Nancy George.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing at this time.

