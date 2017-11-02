Traffic accident with road closure in Tyler

The Tyler Police Department is working on a traffic accident at West 4th Street and South College Avenue in Tyler.

The accident involved one vehicle, and there are no injuries.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and caused power lines to block the intersection.

The intersection of 5th Street and College Avenue is closed due to power lines on the road.

The Tyler Police Department asks for drivers to avoid the area, and the department will alert drivers when the road is clear.

A press release asks, " At this time please use streets south of 5th St. to travel east such as 6th St. or 7th St. Please use S. Chilton Ave. or S. Broadway to go north or south instead of S. College Ave."

