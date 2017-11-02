Former Wood County sheriff indicted on charges in connection to land dispute

A grand jury has indicted a former Wood County Sheriff accused of using his authority to prevent a mineral rights owner access to his land.

According to the indictment, he also had the man arrested after the owner cut a lock to get on the land.

James Arthur Brown, of Quitman, was booked into the Wood County Jail on Wednesday on two charges of Misdemeanor-A official oppression and one count of state-jail felony abuse of official capacity.

The arrest comes the same day one of Brown’s former deputies, William Miles Tucker, 47, of Golden, was booked in connection to the same case.

According to the indictments, Brown kept John Winston Forrester from gaining access to Brown’s land, in which Forrester owned the mineral rights. The indictment states he used an officer and sheriff’s office vehicle to obstruct access, knowing what he was doing was against the law.

The third indictment alleges Brown was able to have Forrester arrested by misrepresenting facts in order to get a district judge to sign an arrest warrant.

Tucker’s charges indicate he worked with Brown to have Forrester arrested.

Brown lost a bid for re-election in a March 2016 primary.

According to a previous KLTV report, Brown alleged the owners of Forrester and Oil and Gas got equipment stuck in mud on their designated easement and "rather than attempting to clear the access, the record will show that the persons, without any notice, began cutting the locks, removing gates on my property and letting my cows go astray."

Winston Forrester was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief that day. One week later, both Winston and his father would be shot on Jerry Boone's land, the Forresters, say by Boone himself.

Wood County court records show Boone was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault in February. He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 16.

