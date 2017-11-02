Man who allegedly shot son during domestic dispute indicted

A Flint man who was arrested after allegedly shooting his son during a dispute with his wife has now been indicted.

Paul Jordan, 28, of Flint, was indicted Oct. 26 by a Smith County grand jury in the 114th Judicial District Court. Jordan was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jordan was taken into custody back in September.

On the morning of Sept. 24, Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 10000 block of Southern Trace Circle in Flint for a domestic dispute.

When the arrived, officials said a husband was holding a gun to his wife when their son intervened. The son was injured when he was shot in the leg.

