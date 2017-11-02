East Texas man indicted for shot fired at TJC

An East Texas man arrested for aggravated assault after shots were fired at TJC has been indicted.

Malcolm Love, 22, of Tyler, was indicted the week of Oct. 26, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident that occurred on the TJC parking lot on Sept. 18.

According to Tyler Junior College, they had received reports of a loud bang. The incident was updated to an aggravated assault after evidence was discovered during a search by the TJC campus police.

On Sept. 25, Love was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and also charged for possession of marihuana.

Smith County judicial records show Love remains in the county jail on a $151,000 bond.

