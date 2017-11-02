Smith County man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of disabled female

A Smith County man has been indicted for the alleged sexual assault of a disabled person.

Gary McGill was indicted on Oct. 26. for the charge.

He was arrested in August for an incident that occurred in September of 2016. McGill is accused of sexually assaulting a female that suffers from intellectual disabilities.

During the investigation, deputies seized numerous items from McGill's residence including computers, hard drives, and cameras which were all forensically analyzed. Upon this discovery and based on the victim’s mental status, probable cause existed to issue an arrest warrant for McGill.

McGill was booked into the Smith County Jail where he remains under a $1,000,000 bond.

