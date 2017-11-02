Van Zandt Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

The Van Zandt Sheriff's Office has issued a report for a missing teenage girl.

LeeAnn Brown, 17, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2017 between 9 and 9:30 leaving her residence in the 800 block of VZCR 1314. She was seen leaving in a tan single cab Chevy with a toolbox in the bed.

Brown now has brownish blonde hair on top with blue ends.

