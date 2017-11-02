Van Zandt Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Van Zandt Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

LeeAnn Brown (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office) LeeAnn Brown (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
LeeAnn Brown (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office) LeeAnn Brown (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The Van Zandt Sheriff's Office has issued a report for a missing teenage girl. 

LeeAnn Brown, 17, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2017 between 9 and 9:30 leaving her residence in the 800 block of VZCR 1314. She was seen leaving in a tan single cab Chevy with a toolbox in the bed.

Brown now has brownish blonde hair on top with blue ends.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly