FEMA provides assistance to nonprofit organizations

FEMA will offer assistance to certain nonprofit organizations that have experienced loss or damages from Hurricane Harvey.

The FEMA Public Assistance program will reimburse nonprofit organizations for expenses that occurred before, during, or after the hurricane so these organizations can get back to helping others.

Assistance will be on a cost-share basis. A press release states, "federal cost-share for all categories of Public Assistance is 90 percent of total eligible costs, except for assistance previously approved at 100 percent."

Nonprofit organizations that provide critical services, such as education, utility, emergency, or medical services can apply directly to FEMA, but those who provide non-critical services must first apply for a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. FEMA will cover work not covered by the SBA loan.

Nonprofits can call the FEMA Public Assistance Hotline at (855) 336-2003 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

SBA applicants may apply online.

