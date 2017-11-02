ETX man shocked 5 times by deputies released from ICU, booked into jail

DeAndre Foster, 33, was shocked by a taser five times during an incident with Smith County Sheriff's deputies. Family says he suffered a seizure during the incident and was on life support through the weekend. (Source: SCSO)

Family of an East Texas man who was tasered by Smith County deputies five times during a Friday traffic stop says he is out of the hospital. He is in the Smith County Jail.

DeAndre Foster, 33, was pulled over at the Express 64 Beer and Wine store Oct. 27 for an expired vehicle registration. He was found to have drugs in his possession, and did not cooperate with deputies, they reported, as they attempted to handcuff him, leading them to tase him until they were able to place the cuffs on him.

He is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1 <1 gram, and resisting arrest, search or transport. He is in the Smith County Jail.

The report given by the Smith County Sheriff's Office reads as follows:

A Smith County Deputy Constable arrived as Foster attempted to flee. The constable was able to deploy his Taser which struck Foster causing him to fall to the ground. Foster was able to free himself and again attempted to flee. At that time a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to deploy his Taser. Foster was then taken to the ground for a second time. As deputies tried to place handcuffs on Foster, he continued to resist and was subsequently tased a third time. Due to the immediate danger and continued resistance by Foster, two drive stuns were performed with the Taser. Deputies were then able to handcuff Foster.

The SCSO says they found a small "baggie" of suspected illegal drugs on Foster during the stop.

Family and the SCSO also say Foster suffered a seizure during the incident. According to family, he was in the ICU through the weekend on life support and they were unable to see him. The Smith County Sheriff's Office says it is their protocol to not allow visitors if a patient is in their custody.

The SCSO says he was released from custody due to medical concerns. This means family was able to see him.

He was booked into jail on October 31.

Video of the incident has not been released, but several still images from the confrontation were released by the SCSO Monday.

