Mabank ISD, Sheriff issues statement on mother who shot, killed 2 children

From the Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said today a 29-year-old mother was arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two of her children early Thursday morning.

Sarah Nicole Henderson of Mabank is being held in the Henderson County Jail.

The two female victims, both her daughter's age seven and five, were taken to American Forensics in Dallas for forensic examination.

At 11:29 p.m. Wednesday, local Emergency Medical Services personnel contacted the Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance regarding a possible suicidal female at a residence outside of Payne Springs in Henderson County.

Although EMS canceled the call for assistance 7 minutes later, Sheriff’s Deputies went to the residence, arriving at 11:45 p.m.

Hillhouse said a male and female told the Deputies they were fine and no one was in danger or jeopardy.

Almost three hours later, at 2:24 a.m. Thursday, a man called 911 to report a woman had shot her children at the residence.

Hillhouse said the children were deceased at the scene. The Texas Rangers, Child Protective Services, and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Henderson County 173rd District Judge Dan Moore issued a search warrant for the residence.

Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Kevin Pollock preformed the inquest.

Mabank ISD:

Today our hearts are breaking as this morning we received news that two Southside students were killed in their home. Counselors are at Southside today to provide comfort for our students and employees. They will also be available to help in any way needed for parents. Please bathe the Southside campus with your thoughts and prayers at this trying time.

Dr. Russell Marshall, Superintendent