Mabank woman arrested in connection to deaths of 2 children

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed the arrest of Sarah Nicole Henderson, 29, for capital murder.

Henderson County Jail records show Henderson was booked into the jail on Thursday.

Hillhouse said they are in the early stages of the investigation and would release more information later Thursday.

