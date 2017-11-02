Texas mother, son sentenced for role in family-operated East Texas drug ring

A Texas mother and son have been sentenced for their roles in a synthetic drug operation that had roots in Tyler and Plano.

Officials say several other family members have also been sentenced in the case.

The Acting U.S Attorney discussed the investigation Thursday afternoon during a press conference in Tyler. Several other organizations were present at the conference in Tyler, including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharjeel Jeff Ali, 29, and his mother Nadia Farishta, 54, of Dallas, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substance analogues, and engaging in monetary transactions.

Thursday, Ali was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield. Farishta was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Farishta's ex-husband, Saleem Jiwani, of Tyler, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison. Her daughter, Nimrose Khan, of Carrollton, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison and her son-in-law, Adeel Khan, of Carrollton, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for drug-related charges.

According to an indictment. the family distributed drugs out of Ashes Smoke Shop located in downtown Plano, Texas, and by Jiwani at the Minute Stop convenience store located in Tyler, Texas.

Featherston said it's anybody's guess what's in the product being sold.

"It's crazy to me that people will ingest these so-called "synthetic" drop with nothing more than guess as to what high or ham, it will do to them. The investigators and prosecutors did a veal job in putting this case together," said Acting U.S. Attorney Featherston.

According to a release from Feathston's office, the family will forfeit more than $250,000 in U.S. currency and bank accounts, about 55 pounds of synthetic drugs and drug paraphernalia.

"The United States will also take money judgments in the amount of $500,000 against Jiwani and Farishta," the release states.

The family members were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 3, 2016.

"The scourge of illegal drug use in our community is as great now as ever before," Featherston said. "In this case, the selling of chemically laced leaves and other substances to be sold as fake marijuana to young people is reckless. No one has any idea what exactly was sprayed onto the 'K-2' substance yet these synthetic drugs were sold for lob of money."

On Aug. 4, 2016, a combined task force of federal, state and local law enforcement executed federal arrest and search warrants in Plano, Carrollton, Dallas, and Tyler.

