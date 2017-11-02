Longview police investigating ninth homicide of year

From the Longview Police Department

Ongoing Investigation, 2300 Thirteenth St.

The Longview Police Department is investigating the ninth homicide of 2017. The police department received a phone call of a shooting in the 2200 block of Thirteenth St. on November 1, 2017 at 11:56 p.m. When officers arrived they located one black male with a fatal gunshot wound under the car port at 2301 Thirteenth St. The deceased male has not been identified at this time.

There was also another male at the location with a gunshot wound that was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing and the detectives are still gathering information. We believe there were other parties present and we are looking for any additional information. The Longview Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact 903-237-1170 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.