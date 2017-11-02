One dead in early morning hit-and-run crash

A man in Longview has died after police say he was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.



According to Longview police, officers were called around 7:30 a.m. after drivers reported what appeared to be a body near the 400 block of Gilmer Rd. When an officer arrived, they confirmed it was the body of a 63-year-old man.



The driver responsible for the crash was not at the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a hit and run, but they are not sure whether the driver knew they hit someone. All investigators have to go on right now is debris left from the suspect's vehicle.



Gilmer Rd. is currently closed between West Fairmont St. and Jenny St. while officers investigate. Longview police say drivers should avoid the area for several hours.



Police believe the man was hit sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area around that time to please contact them at (903) 237-1170.



