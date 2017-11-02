Victim identified in early morning hit-and-run crash, surveillance video released

A man in Longview has died after police say he was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Joe Arthur Lee, 63, was struck on the northbound side of Gilmer Road by a GMC Chevrolet pickup.

According to Longview police, officers were called around 7:30 a.m. after drivers reported what appeared to be a body near the 400 block of Gilmer Rd. When an officer arrived, they confirmed it was the body of Lee.

The driver responsible for the crash was not at the scene.

Surveillance video has been released and shows the vehicle traveling northbound.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit and run, but they are not sure whether the driver knew they hit someone. All investigators have to go on right now is debris left from the suspect's vehicle.

Police believe the man was hit sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area around that time to please contact them at (903) 237-1170.

