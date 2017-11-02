One killed in early morning hit-and-run crash, Gilmer Rd. reopened

A busy Longview street is closed Thursday morning after an apparent hit and run wreck.More >>
According to Longview police, officers were called around 7:30 a.m. after drivers reported what appeared to be a body near the 400 block of Gilmer Rd. Police believe the man was hit sometime between midnight and 6 a.m.More >>
A former Wood County deputy has new criminal charges, two months after being arrested on three other charges.More >>
President Donald Trump has nominated Joseph D. Brown to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, the White House announced Wednesday.More >>
Our Kendrick Henderson likely isn't to happy with me since he has to drive over 70 miles on Friday night, but the matchup between number 8 Van and Kaufman is by far the best on paper for week 10. And that's why its the Red Zone Game of the Week. The Vandals are a perfect 8-0 on the year, while the Lions are 8-1. Both programs are undefeated in District 8-4A Division I play so the winner claims a district championship..More >>
