Proud of East Texas: The Cannery

Chad Franke has his partners had a dream of turning the city Lindale into the new entertainment capital of East Texas.

Their dream, which is nearing completion, also combines retail, restaurants, and residences with world-class entertainment.

"The city said we love your idea, but we had the same idea in hopes of revitalizing our downtown. Would you be interested in bringing your idea downtown and helping us with our revitalization project of the downtown of Lindale."

It seemed the perfect match with only one change. The partners would change the location of the project from a previously selected site to Lindale's historic old Cannery acreage.

"Their vision and our vision were so in line and the heart of the city council in bringing back life to their downtown."

Lindale already boasts one of the top stars of country music, Miranda Lambert. Miranda and the Lambert family were eager to help their city grow.

"We were friends with the Lambert's and they shared our vision and basically with my partners we said, who can we bring into this along with yourselves that would be a part of the dining, the entertainment industry and they said, Love and War in Texas."

The Plano restaurant, Love and War in Texas, had given Miranda one of her first venues to perform when she was only 16.

Miranda's boutique, The Pink Pistol moved from its original location downtown to the Cannery. Love and War in Texas soon followed. Then Tyler Junior College hopped on board.

"It's been a huge success and in doing that TJC's also partnered with Mutt Nation Foundation and Miranda Lambert and the city of Lindale. The park wraps around it and these are our lofts."

While the Pink Pistol and Love and War in Texas are already in operation, lofts will soon be available for residents.

Other restaurants and boutiques have also signed on: Mutt Nation's Adoption House, located in a historic old home moved to the property, had its official opening last week and the dog park is beginning to fill up with pets and their owners.

Two festivals held at The Cannery, have already proved the project's drawing power, and exciting entertainment is promised for the future.

