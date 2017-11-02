Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy and breezy. A slight chance for rain. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Some patchy fog out there this morning, but not much thanks to the south and southwest winds picking up. Breezy and warm today. Partly cloudy with south-southwest winds gusting to 25-30 mph at times. A very slight chance for an isolated shower and afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Overnight, winds decrease a bit, but temperatures only fall into the upper 60s by tomorrow morning. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with another slight chance for isolated showers. Warm again, with highs in the lower to mid 80s. That means a warm evening for high school football Friday night with temperatures in the 70s for game time. Partly sunny this weekend and breezy at times. Temperatures will stay warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower to mid 80s. The next cold front arrives early Wednesday morning and cools us back down to near average for this time of year.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.