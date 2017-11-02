Pres. Trump appoints U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Pres. Trump appoints U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Texas

Joseph D. Brown (Source: JoeBrownDA.com) Joseph D. Brown (Source: JoeBrownDA.com)
WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) -

President Donald Trump has nominated Joseph D. Brown to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, the White House announced Wednesday.

Brown has served as District Attorney for Grayson County since 2005 and previously served as Grayson County Attorney from 2001 to 2004. Prior to his election to public office, Brown worked in private practice from 1995 to 2000 as a defense attorney in criminal, civil, and family law, according to his website. Brown also served on the state board of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department from 2009 to 2014. Brown earned a B.A. from the University of Texas in 1995 and is a graduate of the Southern Methodist University School of Law.

Brown's appointment is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Attorney is the chief federal law enforcement officer within their Federal judicial district and represents the United States Government in litigation.

The Eastern District of Texas is home to more than 3.5 million people and consists of the following divisions: Sherman Division, Texarkana Division, Tyler Division, Marshall Division, Lufkin Division, and Beaumont Division.

Brit Featherston has been serving as acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District since Oct. 1, 2016.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Pres. Trump appoints U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Texas

    Pres. Trump appoints U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Texas

    Thursday, November 2 2017 5:00 AM EDT2017-11-02 09:00:28 GMT
    Joseph D. Brown (Source: JoeBrownDA.com)Joseph D. Brown (Source: JoeBrownDA.com)

    President Donald Trump has nominated Joseph D. Brown to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, the White House announced Wednesday.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has nominated Joseph D. Brown to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, the White House announced Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Van hoping to claim district championship in the Red Zone Game of the Week

    Van hoping to claim district championship in the Red Zone Game of the Week

    Thursday, November 2 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-11-02 04:29:18 GMT
    Van can claim a district championship with a win on Friday.Van can claim a district championship with a win on Friday.

    Our Kendrick Henderson likely isn't to happy with me since he has to drive over 70 miles on Friday night, but the matchup between number 8 Van and Kaufman is by far the best on paper for week 10. And that's why its the Red Zone Game of the Week. The Vandals are a perfect 8-0 on the year, while the Lions are 8-1. Both programs are undefeated in District 8-4A Division I play so the winner claims a district championship..

    More >>

    Our Kendrick Henderson likely isn't to happy with me since he has to drive over 70 miles on Friday night, but the matchup between number 8 Van and Kaufman is by far the best on paper for week 10. And that's why its the Red Zone Game of the Week. The Vandals are a perfect 8-0 on the year, while the Lions are 8-1. Both programs are undefeated in District 8-4A Division I play so the winner claims a district championship..

    More >>

  • Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram receives Under Armour All-American jersey

    Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram receives Under Armour All-American jersey

    Thursday, November 2 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-11-02 04:16:25 GMT
    Ingram is set to play in the Under Armour All-American game.Ingram is set to play in the Under Armour All-American game.

    A pair of stars from the region will have a chance to show off their talents in front of the entire country in January. Carthage running back and Texas commit Keaontay Ingram and Arp safety and Texas commit DeMarvion Overshown are set to play in the annual Under Armour All-American Game.

    More >>

    A pair of stars from the region will have a chance to show off their talents in front of the entire country in January. Carthage running back and Texas commit Keaontay Ingram and Arp safety and Texas commit DeMarvion Overshown are set to play in the annual Under Armour All-American Game.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly