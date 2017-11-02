Pres. Trump appoints U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Texas

President Donald Trump has nominated Joseph D. Brown to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, the White House announced Wednesday.



Brown has served as District Attorney for Grayson County since 2005 and previously served as Grayson County Attorney from 2001 to 2004. Prior to his election to public office, Brown worked in private practice from 1995 to 2000 as a defense attorney in criminal, civil, and family law, according to his website. Brown also served on the state board of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department from 2009 to 2014. Brown earned a B.A. from the University of Texas in 1995 and is a graduate of the Southern Methodist University School of Law.

Brown's appointment is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Attorney is the chief federal law enforcement officer within their Federal judicial district and represents the United States Government in litigation.



The Eastern District of Texas is home to more than 3.5 million people and consists of the following divisions: Sherman Division, Texarkana Division, Tyler Division, Marshall Division, Lufkin Division, and Beaumont Division.



Brit Featherston has been serving as acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District since Oct. 1, 2016.

