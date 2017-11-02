Van hoping to claim district championship in the Red Zone Game o - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Van hoping to claim district championship in the Red Zone Game of the Week

VAN, TX (KLTV) -

Our Kendrick Henderson likely isn't to happy with me since he has to drive over 70 miles on Friday night, but the matchup between number 8 Van and Kaufman is by far the best on paper for week 10.

And that's why its the Red Zone Game of the Week.

The Vandals are a perfect 8-0 on the year, while the Lions are 8-1. Both programs are undefeated in District 8-4A Division I play so the winner
claims a district championship and the number one seed come playoff time.

Van is putting up ridiculous numbers on offense by averaging over 47 points per game and over 470 yards per contest. The Vandals success all starts with superstar quarterback Garrett Moseley. The senior has accounted for 35 touchdowns and over 2,700 hundred total yards.

As for the big time contest, Van is pumped.

