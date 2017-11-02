Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Our Kendrick Henderson likely isn't to happy with me since he has to drive over 70 miles on Friday night, but the matchup between number 8 Van and Kaufman is by far the best on paper for week 10. And that's why its the Red Zone Game of the Week. The Vandals are a perfect 8-0 on the year, while the Lions are 8-1. Both programs are undefeated in District 8-4A Division I play so the winner claims a district championship..More >>
A pair of stars from the region will have a chance to show off their talents in front of the entire country in January. Carthage running back and Texas commit Keaontay Ingram and Arp safety and Texas commit DeMarvion Overshown are set to play in the annual Under Armour All-American Game.More >>
Fewer than 24 hours after a judge rejected yet another appeal, the NFL Players Association has filed an expedited appeal and emergency injunction request on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott.More >>
