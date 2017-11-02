Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram receives Under Armour All-American jersey

A pair of stars from the region will have a chance to show off their talents in front of the entire country in January.



Carthage running back and Texas commit Keaontay Ingram and Arp safety and Texas commit DeMarvion Overshown are set to play in the annual Under Armour All-American Game.



The selection tour is in East Texas this week. Overshown will receive his game jersey Thursday, but today it was Ingram's turn. The top 100 players in the nation get the opportunity to play in this contest in Orlando.

A four star recruit and ranked number as the number six running back in the country, Ingram has racked up over 1,100 hundred yards

and 17 touchdowns so far this season.



